Sergio Pettis: ‘I Think I Break the Ranks of the Top 10’ (UFC Phoenix video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC flyweight Sergio Pettis makes no bones about the fact that his brother, former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, paved the way for his career, but it is his skill and his performances that he believes should catapult him into the UFC Top 10 rankings.

RELATED > BJ Penn Tops UFC Fight Night 103 Fighter Salaries

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram