See How Volkan Oezdemir Edged Out Ovince Saint Preux (UFC Houston Fight Highlights)
(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
See how Octagon newcomer Volkan Oezdemir edged out Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Fight Night 104 in Houston.
RELATED > More UFC Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Fight Highlight Videos
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Feb 05, 20176 Views
Check out Felice "Lil Bulldog" Herrig, as she upsets highly favored Alexa Grasso at UFC Fight Night 104 in Houston.