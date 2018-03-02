Sean O’Malley is Crushing Hard on J.Lo (UFC 222 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 222 Embedded, bantamweight Sean O’Malley weighs his options for Vegas entertainment then rewatches his opponent’s last fight, while bantamweight Cat Zingano embraces her return to action with her longtime coach.

Featherweight Brian Ortega prepares specifically for Frankie Edgar’s striking style. Strawweight Mackenzie Dern trains at the UFC Performance Institute, where she crosses paths with her opponent Ashley Yoder.

UFC 222 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the women’s featherweight championship bout at UFC 222 on Saturday, March 3 on Pay-Per-View.

