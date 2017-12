Sean O’Malley Got to Show His Heart, Ready for the Big Push (TUF 26 Finale Post)

After a tough battle with Terrion Ware at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale, fan favorite Sean O’Malley believes he finally got to show the world his heart, and now he’s ready to make the big push to top billing.

