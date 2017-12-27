Sean O’Malley Faces Andre Soukhamthath at UFC 222

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 27, 2017
A bantamweight bout between up and comers Sean O’Malley and Andre Soukhamthath has been added to the UFC 222 fight card set for March 3 in Las Vegas. Soukhamthath confirmed the news on Wednesday on Instagram.

O’Malley (9-0) made his promotional debut on Dec. 1 at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale defeating Terrion Ware by unanimous decision. He earned his contract by knocking out Alfred Khashakyan on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. He hopes to remain unbeaten and capture his second win inside the Octagon when he faces Soukamthath.

Soukhamthath (12-5) is coming off a win over Luke Sanders in his last outing on Dec. 9. It was his first UFC win after losing his first two bouts with the fight promotion by controversial split decisions. He plans to hand O’Malley his first career loss when the meet on March 3.

UFC 222 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The headliners for the event haven’t yet been named.

               

