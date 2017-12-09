Scott Holtzman Earns Unanimous Nod (UFC Fresno Fight Highlights)

INSIDE TRIPPIN! Scott Holtzman wins by unanimous decision over Darrell Horcher at #UFCFresno! https://t.co/lpHuQtN0iH — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 10, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Scott Holtzman’s unanimous decision victory over Darrell Horcher at UFC Fight Night 123 on Saturday in Fresno, Calif.

The fight promotion next heads to Winnipeg, Canada, for UFC on FOX 26, where former champions Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos headline a stacked fight card on FOX.

