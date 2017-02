Scott Coker Recounts Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz Offering to Fight Fedor (video)

(Courtesy of USA TODAY Sports)

Although time ran short and they couldn’t save the day, Bellator president Scott Coker recounts how Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz offered to step up and fight Fedor with just a few hours to go until fight time when Matt Mitrione was pulled from the Bellator 172 main event on Saturday.

