HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White Inks Conor McGregor for Floyd Mayweather Bout

Amanda Nunes

featuredAmanda Nunes Hints at New UFC 213 Main Event, and It’s Not Her Fight

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says Georges St-Pierre Cancellation is News to Him

Luke Rockhold - UFC 199

featuredLuke Rockhold to Dana White: ‘Think Before You Run Your Mouth’

Scott Coker Reacts Paul Daley and Michael Page’s Scuffle at Bellator 179

May 21, 2017
1 Comment

Paul “Semtex” Daley and Michael “Venom” Page are two of England’s premier mixed martial artists. A fight between the two was targeted for Saturday’s Bellator 179 fight cad in London, but negotiations fell apart when Daley declined the bout. Page was lined up against Derek Anderson, but was forced off the fight card due to a knee injury.

Page was in attendance at the event, sitting front row. After Daley’s loss to Rory MacDonald in the main event, he hurled insults at Page during his post-fight interview. As he exited the cage, he and Page had a physical altercation.

Paul DaleyBellator MMA president Scott Coker reacted to the scuffle following the event at SSE Arena. He was unsure whether Daley or Page would face disciplinary action for the incident, but was eager to book a grudge match between the two.

“I think it stemmed from something that (Daley) was saying during the post-fight interview that led to the whole thing,” said Coker. “There’s a lot of heat between those guys, and there’s some animosity there. It’s unfortunate because we have to keep this thing professional. Never do we want to have something like that happen at one of our events. It’s a lot more personal than I originally thought it was.”

TRENDING > Dana White: ‘Conor McGregor’s a Bigger Star Than Manny Pacquiao’

“We’re definitely going to go back and take a look at the video,” he added.

With the fight nearly being booked once and the built in story line, Coker believes a bout between “Semtex” and the undefeated “MVP” makes perfect sense.

“I think that’s a fight that people want to see. I think it’s a fight both those guys want to see. If they want to throw it down, we’ll put it together,” said the Bellator president. “If they both tell me they want to do it, we’re going to do it.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Floyd Mayweather Post Boxing on Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather: ‘If I Fight, There...

May 21, 20175 Comments124 Views

Floyd Mayweather, in attendance at a boxing event on Saturday, fielded questions from the press, providing his latest thoughts on fighting Conor McGregor.

Agnieszka Niedzwiedz Invicta FC 23 weigh

Newcomer Agnieszka Niedźwi...

Newcomer Agnieszka Niedźwiedź delayed Vanessa Porto’s championship hopes at

May 21, 2017

Glover Teixeira’s KO ...

Glover Teixeira started his UFC career winning his first

May 20, 2017
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Dana White Not Giving Floyd...

Dana White talked about Conor McGregor signing to fight

May 20, 2017
  • fat tony

    Paul Daley needs to work on is ground game, this as always been is flaw against wrestlers, he got taken down so easy by Mcdonalds, if he wants to be champ on day he needs to get the ground defense going

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA