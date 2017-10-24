Scott Coker Determined to Make Michael Page vs. Paul Daley Happen

Bellator MMA welterweight Michael “Venom” Page recently stated that he’d only take a fight against fellow Englishman Paul “Semtex” Daley if Daley agreed to a winner take all bout agreement. The fight promotion has tried to put the match-up together on a few occasions but the grudge match has failed to materialize. With Page’s recent comments, the potential fight appears to be an impossibility.

Despite Daley’s refusal to accept the bout and Page’s winner take all proposal, Bellator MMA president Scott Coker believes the fight can still happen.

“You know we do the big fights. We’re going to make that happen,” Coker said while appearing on The MMA Hour. “At the end of the day, that fight should happen. Winner take all is what he’s proposing and maybe that’s the way we propose it to Paul.”

Page stated that he has lost interest in the fight and isn’t going to chase a bout against Daley anymore. Coker understands where Page is coming from but still believes the match-up needs to take place.

“Personally I want to see that fight happen. I think that’s a fight that needs to happen. Michael is probably over it because Paul has called him out twice and then reneged on the call out. I don’t blame him. He’s probably like, this guy’s just nuts and I want to get away from him,” said Coker. “But for me, as a promoter and president of Bellator, that’s a fight that needs to happen in Bellator.”

If the fight were to take place, Coker said it would have to take place in London. The two dynamic British strikers would duke it out in their homeland.

“It has to happen in London. That definitely has to happen in London,” he said. “We’ve got to make it happen. That fight’s got to happen. I’m going to huddle my team and we’re going to create a timeline here.”

While Page said the fight could only take place under a winner take all scenario, he did leave the door slightly open.

“He moved on unless the money was on the line, so we’re going to go put the money on the line,” said Coker. “Come on Paul, if you’re that confident you could take MVP’s purse too.”

