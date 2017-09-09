Sarah Moras Sinks the Sub for the Win (UFC 215 Fight Highlights)

Sarah Moras with the impressive submission win, but she clearly has no chill! https://t.co/pFzZc1vpbA — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 10, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions) Check out highlights from Sarah Moras’ submission victory over Ashlee Evans-Smith at UFC 215 on Saturday in Edmonton. UFC 215 took place on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Rogers Palace. The fight promotion next heads to Pittsburgh on Sept. 16, as former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Luke Rockhold and former World Series of Fighting dual-division champ David Branch meet in the UFC Fight Night 116 main event. RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram