Sarah Kaufmann Expresses Frustration, Knowing She Belongs in the UFC

&amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Despite having been a Strikeforce champion, Sarah Kaufman was cut loose by the UFC in 2015 following back-to-back losses.

She is arguably one of the top female fighters on the planet, and will return to the cage to headline Invicta FC 27 in January. Kaufman will square off with Pannie Kianzad, one of the top bantamweights on the all-female fight promotion’s roster.

Though it’s been a frustrating time for Kaufman, she knows that she has the skills to compete with the best of the best in the UFC, and she aims to prove it, beginning with a dominant performance at Invicta FC 27.

TRENDING > Livia Renata Souza Makes UFC Debut Against Jessica Aguilar in February

Kaufman voiced her frustrations and talked about her upcoming Invicta FC headlining bout in a scrum with the media backstage at UFC 219 in Las Vegas.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram