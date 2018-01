Sarah Kaufman On Invicta FC 27 Main Event Bout: ‘This is My Resurgence’

(Courtesy of Invicta FC)

Hear from Sarah Kaufman ahead of her Invicta FC 27 main event bout against Pannie Kianzad. It’s a bout she views as the beginning or her fighting career resurgence.

