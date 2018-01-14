Sarah Kaufman Defeats Pannie Kianzad in One-Sided Decision (Invicta FC 27 Results)

Invicta Fighting Championships held their first event of 2018 on Saturday with Invicta FC 27 at the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri. Mixed martial arts veteran and former Strikeforce bantmaweight champion Sarah Kaufman returned to the Invicta FC cage for the first time since 2013 in the main event against Pannie Kianzad and didn’t disappoint.

Kaufman pressured Kianzad for the entirety of the bout and landed combinations. Her right hand found a home regularly. She was able to win the fight on all fronts. She won the striking exchanges, delivered knees and elbows in the clinch and was able to inflict damage on the ground. By the end of the frame Kianzad was bleeding from the nose and Kaufman was loading up with her right hand.

Kianzad displayed her toughness but was unable to effectively deal with Kaufman’s relentless pressure. All three judges scored the bout 30-27 for the Canadian. Following the fight, Kaufman called for a title shot.

“I know that Pannie is tough and she has good combinations, but this is my time,” she said after the win. “Canadians are known for being nice, so I can be sugary and sweet and spicy outside but in the cage I do need to be nasty. I tried to bring more of that out tonight.”

“The next step for me, get another fight as soon as possible. Shannon Knapp, where’s that title belt? I want it on my waist. It’s nice and shiny and I like shiny things,” she added.

In the co-main event former title challenger Vanessa Porto made quick work of fellow Brazilian Mariana Morais. After a brief striking exchange, Morais attempted to get into the clinch position. Porto quickly took her to the ground and took her back. She delivered punches before locking on a rear-naked choke that forced Morais to tap out.

“I knew her ground game was very week. I train very hard on my ground,” she said. “Now I want to go for the belt. I want the title shot next.”

Porto has fought for the Invicta FC flyweight title twice and came up short both times. She’d like a rematch against champion Jennifer Maia. Maia holds a decision win over Porto from a 2016 bout at Invicta FC 16.

Sharon Jacobson rebounded from a quick submission loss in her last outing to defeat Ashley Nichols by unanimous decision in strawweight action.

Jacobson caught a kick and took Nichols down in the first exchange of the fight. Jacobson let Nichols back to her feet after a wardrobe malfunction. It changed the momentum of the round. Once standing, Nichols landed knees and punches. Jacobson continued to push forward and secured a second takedown late in the frame. Jacobson scored an early takedown in round 2 and did the same in the third round to pull off a unanimous decision win.

St. Louis’ own Ashley Cummins dominated Stephanie Alba from start to finish with takedowns, ground control, and a heavy dose of punches to earn a unanimous decision. She’s 2-1 since dropping down to the atomweight division.

Prospects shined on the undercard as Felicia Spencer remained unbeaten by defeating Akeela Al-Hameed by unanimous decision. Brogan Walker-Sanchez also kept her undefeated streak alive with a split decision victory over Cheri Mraski.

Invicta FC 27 Full Results:

– Sarah Kaufman def. Kannie Kianzad by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

– Vanessa Porto def. Mariana Morais by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:19, R1

– Sharon Jacobson def. Ashley Nichols by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

– Ashley Cummins def. Stephanie Alba by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

– Brogan Walker-Sanchez def. Cheri Muraski by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

– Felicia Spencer def. Akeela Al-Hameed by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

– Mallory Martin def. Tiffany Masters by TKO (punches) at 3:36, R2

– Loma Lookboonmee def. Melissa Wang by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-26, 29-26)

– Helen Peralta def. Jade Ripley by TKO (punches) at 2:22, R1