Sara McMann Shifts Gears, Replaces Tonya Evinger

January 10, 2018
Sara McMann will remain on the UFC on FOX 28 fight card, but she has a new opponent.

McMann had agreed to welcome Invicta FC bantamweight champion Yana Kunitskaya to the Octagon at UFC on FOX 28, but that was before an injury shuffled the deck. She will instead face Marion Reneau. MMAWeekly.com sources confirmed the change following an initial report by MMAJunkie.com

Marion ReneauReneau (8-3-1) had been scheduled to face another former Invicta FC bantamweight champion in Tonya Evinger at UFC Fight Night 126 on Feb. 18 in Austin, Texas. Evinger, however, had to withdraw from the fight because of an injury

With Evinger out, the UFC shifted gears and decided to move Reneau to the UFC on FOX 28 card scheduled for Feb. 24 in Orlando. Fla. The move forces Kunitskaya out of the bout and Reneau will face McMann.

There was no word at the time of publication as to what UFC matchmakers plan to do as far as rebooking Kunitskaya.

Currently sitting at No. 8 in the UFC women’s bantamweight rankings, McMann (11-4) will be looking to a win over No. 10 ranked Reneau to rebound from a loss to Ketlen Vieira. Reneau, meanwhile, will try to make a move up the rankings and build on her current run of 2-0-1 in her last three fights.

The UFC on FOX 28 fight card does not yet have a named headlining bout.

               

