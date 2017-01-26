Sara McMann: ‘I Stand with Standing Rock!’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 26, 2017
UFC women’s bantamweight contender Sara McMann joined fellow Olympic Medalist Ronda Rousey in showing her support for the protesters at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota on Wednesday.

McMann posted a photo on Instagram wearing a shirt with a message. The caption to the photo read, “I stand with Standing Rock!! Clean drinking water and respecting burial grounds are the BARE MINIMUM of respect and human decency. #nodapl #waterislife”

TRENDING > Dakota Pipeline Protester Says Ronda Rousey Willing to Get Pepper Sprayed

On Tuesday, Rousey traveled to Standing Rock to deliver supplies and show her support for the protests against the controversial oil pipelines. President Donald Trump signed executive actions on Tuesday to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

McMann last fought on December 3, defeating Alexis Davis by submission.  She earned a Performance of the Night bonus for the win. 

