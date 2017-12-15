Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Mike Perry: Who is the Better Knockout Artist?

(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC welterweight division is known for its power punchers. Chief among them are Santiago Ponzinibbio and “Platinum” Mike Perry. But which is the better striker? We’re going to find out at UFC on FOX 26 on Saturday night in Winnipeg, Canada.

TRENDING > Rampage Jackson: New Breed of Fighters Are Killing the Sport (Video)

Tune in Saturday, Dec. 16, for full UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos live results and fight stats. Who will move another step toward a welterweight title shot, as Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos throw down in the main event in Winnipeg, Canada.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram