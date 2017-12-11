Santiago Ponzanibbio vs. Mike Perry: UFC Road to the Octagon

               

December 11, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

As the UFC gets set for another blockbuster event on FOX on Dec. 16, witness the remarkable lives and extraordinary training camps of six of the world’s most thrilling mixed martial artists, in UFC Road to the Octagon: Lawler vs Dos Anjos.

In a third heavy-hitting showdown, welterweights Santiago Ponzinibbio and Mike Perry once again look to unleash their stunning finishing power. In Coconut Creek, Florida, Ponzinibbio hones his skills during an arduous training camp far from his native Argentina. Three  hours up Florida’s turnpike, knockout artist Mike “Platinum” Perry readies to resume his meteoric rise with the support of his girlfriend and coaches.

MORE:

Tune in Saturday, Dec. 16, for full UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos live results and fight stats. Who will move another step toward a welterweight title shot, as Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos throw down in the main event in Winnipeg, Canada.

