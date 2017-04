San Bernardino Fighter Bobby Green Has Been Fighting His Entire Life

(Courtesy of UFC)

Born in San Bernardino, Calif., UFC lightweight Bobby Green has been fighting his entire life. Though he comes from a difficult background, Green says that he has had support from a few key individuals in his life that have made him the man he is today.

Green returns to the Octagon opposite Rashid Magomedov on Saturday at UFC on FOX 24 in Kansas City.

