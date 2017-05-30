Samsung Announces Virtual Reality Partnership with UFC

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced on Tuesday a VR Live Pass on Gear VR, a lineup of exciting global, live entertainment partnerships with the UFC, X Games and Live Nation. Samsung will stream select live events so fans can enjoy immersive virtual reality broadcasts of their favorite action sports and music events through the Gear VR platform.

The VR Live Pass on Gear VR events will be available through the Samsung VR app in early June, enabling Gear VR users to watch live entertainment events and performances no matter where they are. In addition, Samsung recently expanded its global presence to 45 countries, enabling more consumers around the world to enjoy the Gear VR platform.

“We are excited to offer Samsung Gear VR users the opportunity to experience their favorite live music and sporting events through our industry-leading VR ecosystem,” said Younghee Lee, CMO and Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics. “Partnering with these companies to expand our VR services helps us to open up a new gateway of opportunities for fans and demonstrate our commitment to delivering experiences that make the seemingly impossible, possible.”

“We’ve always felt that the potential of combining UFC events with virtual reality would give our fans the ultimate enhanced experience,” UFC Chief Operating Officer Ike Lawrence Epstein said. “We’re excited to partner with Samsung on this game-changing initiative to further revolutionize how fight fans consume our content and live events around the world.”

For the first time in UFC history an event will be live streamed in Virtual Reality. Fans will witness this highly-anticipated event in high-quality 360-degree live stream and will have access to additional VR content, including pre-event and post-event show highlights with UFC featherweight champion José Aldo and interim UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

