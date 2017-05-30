HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Could Retire After the Floyd Mayweather Fight

Alexander Gustafsson

featuredAlexander Gustafsson Puts on Master Class, Puts Glover Teixeira Away (UFC Stockholm Results)

UFC Stockholm Live Results

featuredUFC Stockholm: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira Live Results and Fight Stats

Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 pre scrum

featuredGermaine de Randamie Refuses to Fight ‘Proven Cheater’ Cris Cyborg

Samsung Announces Virtual Reality Partnership with UFC

May 30, 2017
No Comments

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced on Tuesday a VR Live Pass on Gear VR, a lineup of exciting global, live entertainment partnerships with the UFC, X Games and Live Nation. Samsung will stream select live events so fans can enjoy immersive virtual reality broadcasts of their favorite action sports and music events through the Gear VR platform.

The VR Live Pass on Gear VR events will be available through the Samsung VR app in early June, enabling Gear VR users to watch live entertainment events and performances no matter where they are. In addition, Samsung recently expanded its global presence to 45 countries, enabling more consumers around the world to enjoy the Gear VR platform.

“We are excited to offer Samsung Gear VR users the opportunity to experience their favorite live music and sporting events through our industry-leading VR ecosystem,” said Younghee Lee, CMO and Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics. “Partnering with these companies to expand our VR services helps us to open up a new gateway of opportunities for fans and demonstrate our commitment to delivering experiences that make the seemingly impossible, possible.”

“We’ve always felt that the potential of combining UFC events with virtual reality would give our fans the ultimate enhanced experience,” UFC Chief Operating Officer Ike Lawrence Epstein said. “We’re excited to partner with Samsung on this game-changing initiative to further revolutionize how fight fans consume our content and live events around the world.”

TRENDING > Alexander Gustafsson: ‘Jon Jones is Not a Champion in My Eyes’

For the first time in UFC history an event will be live streamed in Virtual Reality. Fans will witness this highly-anticipated event in high-quality 360-degree live stream and will have access to additional VR content, including pre-event and post-event show highlights with UFC featherweight champion José Aldo and interim UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Ronda Rousey Set to Return in ‘Battle o...

May 30, 2017No Comments20 Views

Ronda Rousey may be mum on her fighting career, but she will return to television screens this summer as part of a reboot of Battle of the

Max Holloway: ‘I Don&...

On Episode 2 of UFC 212 Embedded, featherweight champion

May 30, 2017
UFC 212 Aldo vs Holloway Fight Poster

UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway ...

UFC 212 event page and fight card which will

May 30, 2017
UFC 212 Aldo vs Holloway Live Results

UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway ...

Follow the UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway full live

May 30, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA