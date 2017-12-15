Sam Toomer Looking to ‘Put on a Show’ at LFA 29

The past couple of years have not been the most productive fight-wise for featherweight Sam Toomer. Since the start of 2015, Toomer has only managed to get in one fight each year since.

On the positive side, Toomer was able to pick up a win in his sole fight this year against Anthony Avila at Global Knockout 9 in March via first round TKO.

“That fight went extremely well for me,” Toomer told MMAWeekly.com. “I got the finish. The time off I used to build myself as a person outside the cage. Inside it I worked to become a complete martial artist.”

As Toomer pointed out, he was able to use his most recent gaps in activity to work on his game and become more all-around fighter.

“I try to be patient,” said Toomer. “I know things happen. I just try to adjust and be ready for whatever. Sometimes injuries happen, sometimes you could lose a family member, so you’ve just be ready for whatever.

“Especially with time off like that, it tweaked my training and not do some of the hard things or use some tools that I would normally use, the time off really took me out of my comfort zone. Any time you’re out of your comfort zone, you’re going to grow.”

After spending the past couple years in the local scene, Toomer (11-1) returns to internationally televised MMA when he faces Nate Jennerman (9-3) in an LFA 29 main card featherweight bout in Prior Lake, Minn., on Friday.

“I’m excited,” Toomer said. “I don’t feel too much else other than excitement to get back into the cage and showcase these new tools I’ve developed and give the fans a show.

“I don’t feel any other pressure other than just going into the fight. There’s no real added pressure on other than being nationally televised or anything. I’ll just do my thing and put on a show.”

With things going on in his life other than fighting, Toomer isn’t going to set any grand plans for his career in 2018, though he would like to be a bit busier if possible.

“I kind of take it fight by fight,” said Toomer. “I have multiple things going on. I love fighting and it’s my passion, but have other things in motion as well. We’ll see what happens after this fight.

“I would want to be a little more active year. Instead of two fights, maybe get three. It depends on the promotion and stuff like that.”

