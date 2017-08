Sam Alvey Ekes Out Narrow Decision Over Rashad Evans (UFC Mexico City Fight Highlights)

Sam Alvey eeks out a split decision win over Rashad Evans. Did the judges get it right? #UFCMexico https://t.co/AS5q8Z4TCr — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 6, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Sam Alvey’s narrow split-decision victory over former UFC champ Rashad Evans at UFC Fight Night 114 on Saturday in Mexico City.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram