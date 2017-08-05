HOT OFF THE WIRE
Seriog Pettis UFC Mexico City Victory

featuredSergio Pettis Decisions Brandon Moreno in UFC Mexico City Main Event

UFC Fight Night 114 Pettis vs Moreno Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno Live Results and Fight Stats

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden

Dana White and Tyron Woodley - serious

featuredDana White and Tyron Woodley Reportedly Squash Their Feud

Sam Alvey Defeats Rashad Evans by Split Decision (UFC Mexico City Results)

August 5, 2017
NoNo Comments

Former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans entered the Octagon in Mexico City against “Smiling” Sam Alvey on a three-fight losing streak desperately in need of a win.  “Suga” hadn’t tasted victory since defeating Chael Sonnen at UFC 167 in November 2013.  It was Evans’ second fight as a middleweight and came up short, losing by split decision. 

The two got off to a slow start with only one striking being thrown through the first minute of the bout.  Evans opted to try and get Alvey to the ground, which proved more difficult that he imagined.  He was able to briefly secure a takedown in the opening frame but was unable to keep Alvey grounded. 

RELATED > UFC Fight Night 114 Live Results

In the second frame, Alvey landed more often and shook off more takedown attempts.  Alvey pushed forward and landed his right hand while Evans didn’t let his hands go.  After two rounds, Evans had attempted seven takedowns and only secured two.  The time Alvey spent on the ground could have been measured in seconds. 

Evans saw his most success in the final round.  He landed a hard left hook, but Alvey ate it.  He later stepped in with a blazing fast right hand that Alvey took on the chin.  He continued to look for takedowns, but Alvey defended them.  In the clinch, Alvey delivered knees to the body and outworked the former champion.

After fifteen minutes of fighting, Alvey was named the winner by split decision.  He was not interviewed following arguably the biggest win of his career. 

Alvey begged for the microphone after the fight.  “I’ve got something to say,” he said.  “I’ve learned Spanish for this.” 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Sergio Pettis UFC Mexico City Highlights

Sergio Pettis Puts on Striking Clinic (UFC Me...

Aug 06, 2017NoNo Comments14 Views

Check out Sergio Pettis as he earned the nod over Brandon Moreno on the Mexican fighter's home turf at UFC Fight Night 114 on Saturday in Mexico

Seriog Pettis UFC Mexico City Victory

Sergio Pettis Decisions Bra...

A pair of 23-year-old flyweight contenders headlined UFC Fight

Aug 06, 2017
Alexa Grasso UFC Mexico City Highlights

Alexa Grasso’s Clean ...

Check out Alexa Grasso's crisp technique that lifted her

Aug 06, 2017

Alexa Grasso Ekes Out Home ...

It was a close fight, but Alexa Grasso rebounded

Aug 06, 2017
               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA