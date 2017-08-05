Sam Alvey Defeats Rashad Evans by Split Decision (UFC Mexico City Results)

Former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans entered the Octagon in Mexico City against “Smiling” Sam Alvey on a three-fight losing streak desperately in need of a win. “Suga” hadn’t tasted victory since defeating Chael Sonnen at UFC 167 in November 2013. It was Evans’ second fight as a middleweight and came up short, lo sing by split decision.

The two got off to a slow start with only one striking being thrown through the first minute of the bout. Evans opted to try and get Alvey to the ground, which proved more difficult that he imagined. He was able to briefly secure a takedown in the opening frame but was unable to keep Alvey grounded.

RELATED > UFC Fight Night 114 Live Results

In the second frame, Alvey landed more often and shook off more takedown attempts. Alvey pushed forward and landed his right hand while Evans didn’t let his hands go. After two rounds, Evans had attempted seven takedowns and only secured two. The time Alvey spent on the ground could have been measured in seconds.

Evans saw his most success in the final round. He landed a hard left hook, but Alvey ate it. He later stepped in with a blazing fast right hand that Alvey took on the chin. He continued to look for takedowns, but Alvey defended them. In the clinch, Alvey delivered knees to the body and outworked the former champion.

After fifteen minutes of fighting, Alvey was named the winner by split decision. He was not interviewed following arguably the biggest win of his career.

Alvey begged for the microphone after the fight. “I’ve got something to say,” he said. “I’ve learned Spanish for this.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram