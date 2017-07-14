Sage Northcutt vs. John Makdessi Scrapped from UFC 214

UFC 214 has taken a hit.

The lightweight bout between Sage Northcutt and John Makdessi has been scrapped from the card after both fighters suffered injuries leading into the event.

UFC officials announced the news on Friday.

There’s no word on how long Northcutt and Makdessi will be sidelined or if the UFC will attempt to rebook the fight for a later date. Makdessi was actually taking the fight on short notice after Northcutt’s original opponent suffered an injury that knocked him off the card several weeks ago.

Northcutt vs. Makdessi was originally scheduled to be the featured bout on UFC Fight Pass, but now it appears the UFC will have to assign a new fight from the card to take its place.

There will be no replacement bout for Northcutt vs. Makdessi as UFC 214 will move forward with 13 fights as of now.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram