Sage Northcutt Returns at UFC Fight Night 126 in Austin

December 21, 2017
Twenty-one-year-old lightweight prospect Sage Northcutt and Thibault Gouti have signed bout agreements to meet at UFC Fight Night 126 on Feb. 18 in Austin, Texas.

UFC officials on Thursday confirmed the match-up, which was first reported by ESPN.

Northcutt (9-2) has bounced back and forth from the 155-pound and 170-pound weight classes. He returned to the lightweight division in his last outing and picked up a decision win over Michel Quinones. The Katy, Texas, native will have the Austin crowd on his side as he tries to put together back-to-back wins.

Gouti (12-3) rebounded from three losses in a row in September with a TKO win over Andrew Holbrook at UFC Fight Night Rotterdam. It was his first UFC win after making his debut in September 2016 as an undefeated fighter.

UFC Fight Night 126 takes place at the Frank Erwin Center. The headlining bout for the February fight card hasn’t been announced.

               

