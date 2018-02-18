Sage Northcutt Reinventing Himself As Part of Team Alpha Male

At just 21 years of age, Sage Northcutt already has experiences inside the cage equal to fighters far older than him but even at this stage he’s not afraid of reinventing himself if necessary.

That’s why Northcutt recently made the transition to become a full time member of Team Alpha Male in Sacramento working under UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber as well as a host of top fighters including former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, Chad Mendes and Josh Emmett.

“I decided to move out to Sacramento cause I feel like Team Alpha Male has the kind of skill set I need to improve on and make myself better at and just piece everything together for MMA,” Northcutt explained ahead of his fight on Sunday night at UFC Fight Night in Austin. “Everyday is super structured. I might train anywhere between three and a half to five hours a day and training alongside all these great athletes, great UFC fighters, makes me a better fighter.

“One person gets better, we all get better.”

Northcutt says Faber has been a particularly important influence during his time at Team Alpha Male as he not only looks to improve with each performance in the UFC but also adding weapons inside and outside the cage that will help to further his career.

Faber is no stranger to scouting and cultivating top talent in mixed martial arts and it appears Northcutt might just be his next great project.

“Being around Mr. Faber inside the gym and outside the gym, I’ve learned many things,” Northcutt said. “He’s always over there. If it’s a class, he’s over there correcting me, helping me out, making me a better fighter. Mr. Faber’s so smart, he’s in the UFC Hall of Fame, so full of knowledge.”

Check out some of the training footage with Northcutt working alongside his teammates at Team Alpha Male as he prepares for his fight on Sunday night.