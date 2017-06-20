HOT OFF THE WIRE
Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg

featuredCyborg vs. Anderson for UFC Featherweight Title After Champion Stripped

Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes Remains Hospitalized; Stable, but Not Yet Awake

featuredHolly Holm Decapitates Bethe Correia with Head Kick (UFC Singapore Results)

UFC Singapore Live Results

featuredUFC Singapore: Holm vs. Correia Live Results and Fight Stats

Sage Northcutt Draws New UFC 214 Opponent

June 20, 2017
No Comments

With little more than a month to go until fight time, Sage Northcutt has a new opponent for UFC 214. 

UFC officials on Tuesday announced that Northcutt, who was originally slated to fight Claudio Puelles at UFC 214, will now face John Makdessi on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif. Puelles is reportedly injured.

The UFC 214 fight card is topped by light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier putting his belt on the line in a rematch with Jon Jones, who is returning after more than a year on the sidelines due to an anti-doping violation. The co-main event features Cris “Cyborg” Justino meeting Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson in a battle for the belt recently stripped from featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie.

Northcutt (8-2) has toyed with welterweight in two of his three most recent bouts, but lost both. He returns to lightweight at UFC 214, hoping to notch a victory over Makdessi to get back on track as one of the promotion’s brightest up-and-comers.

TRENDING > Colbey Northcutt Ready for Pro MMA Debut at LFA 14

Even more so than Northcutt, Makdessi (14-6) has been bouncing between wins and losses over his past few bouts. Coming off of a loss to Lando Vannata late last year, the Canadian fighter is hoping to quickly boost his stock by continuing Northcutt’s skid.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Andrei Arlovski UFC on FOX 23 Scrum

Andrei Arlovski and Bethe Correia Top List of...

Jun 20, 2017No Comments30 Views

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and headliner Bethe Correia topped the list of lengthy suspensions stemming from UFC Singapore.

Bellator NYC Live Results

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Si...

Follow along for Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva full

Jun 20, 2017
Conor McGregor Gym Floyd Mayweather Mural

Conor McGregor’s Gym ...

Conor McGregor believes he can knock Floyd Mayweather out,

Jun 20, 2017

Kevin Lee on Tim Hague̵...

Kevin Lee, who faces Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight

Jun 20, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA