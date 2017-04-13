Sabrina Mazo Isaza Says, ‘My Game, My Rules’ Heading into LFA 9

After getting her feet wet in MMA in 2015, Columbian native Sabina Mazo Isaza is set to return to the sport this year and make her mark on the American scene.

The main reason for the extended layoff is that Isaza knew to compete at a higher level that she would have to have a more developed skillset, so she set out to work on her game before fighting again.

“It kind of worked out that way,” Isaza told MMAWeekly.com. “I wanted to improve my game. I didn’t want to fight in that time. I wanted to take that time to improve, get better, and adapt here in the United States.

“I have seen a lot of changes. I see the difference every time I do sparring and things. I think it was a very good thing that I took that time to just focus on my training. Also I feel that I’m more comfortable with my game. I feel I have evolved a lot of things that I really needed to work on.”

While Isaza believes she’s much improved since 2015, she does feel she had good performances in her wins over Alejandra Lara and Reina Cordoba.

“The first one (against Lara) was in Columbia,” said Isaza. “It was my first ever pro fight and I felt really good. I trained for it for a long time. I only took like six or five amateur fights (prior to that).

“My second fight was in Costa Rica against a really good girl (in Cordoba). That was really challenging, but it was great. I won both of them by decision – that’s why I’ve really wanted to train and train to get better, so I have better results in fights.”

Isaza (2-0) will have her first fight back on Friday in Shawnee, Oklahoma, when she takes on Jamie Thorton (4-2) in a main card 125-pound bout.

“I think she’s a really good opponent,” Isaza said of Thorton. “Her game is really good. She has a couple of victories by submission, and she’s a good striker, so she’s a complete fighter. I really like that because we can make a really good show and a really good fight.

“I really want to just do my game in the cage and see how it goes. Do my game and my rules, and dominate and see how it goes – just give the best that I have.”

For Isaza, the biggest thing now that she’s back fighting is to continue to see her game grow, and develop into a formidable force in the flyweight division.

“My goal is to be a better fighter every time,” said Isaza. “I don’t know how many fights I will do in 2017, but for sure I will give my best in every fight and learn from every fight and evolve. Who knows? Maybe a title, maybe good fights, and really show the world what I’ve got.”

