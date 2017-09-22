Sabina Mazo Isaza Ready for Linsey Williams at LFA 23

Following a two-year layoff that saw her relocate from her native Columbia to the United States, flyweight prospect Sabina Mazo Isaza made the most of her return fight with a first round highlight reel knockout of Jamie Thorton at LFA 9 in April.

“My last fight was something I was looking for a long time ago,” Isaza told MMAWeekly.com. “I wanted to make a huge knockout and show people what I’m capable of. It’s just the opening my career, so I know I can get better knockouts and better fights than that.”

Even though Isaza’s vicious head kick knockout earned her a lot of attention and accolades from the MMA community, she’s not going to allow expectations of a repeat performance to put pressure on her.

“I think it’s just a result of everything that I’ve been doing (in the gym),” said Isaza. “It’s good that people can see more of what I’m doing.

“It really doesn’t put any pressure on me. I don’t feel it at all. I just feel what I work on in training, I do it because of me, I do it because I’m improving every time and I know I can do better every time. I want to prove (it) to everyone.”

While moving to the US created a two year gap between bouts, Isaza couldn’t be happier how things have turned out and feels leaving Columbia was essential to moving her career forward.

“I think it would be harder (had I stayed in Columbia),” Isaza said. “I think it would be a little bit slower. Here I have a lot of people that surround me that are really good and make me improve every time. I don’t regret it. I think it was the best decision I could have made.”

On Firday in Bossier City, Louisiana, Isaza (3-0) will look to remain undefeated when she takes on Linsey Williams (1-1) in a main card 125-pound bout at LFA 23.

I think she’s a really good fighter; a complete fighter; and I like that because I like challenges,” said Isaza of Williams. “For this fight I’m ready for any part of the fight. I’m ready for striking, grappling, or wrestling. For this fight I’m giving it 100-percent, and for sure I’m going for the victory.”

Also fighting on LFA 23 in a separate bout is flyweight champion Andrea Lee. When asked if she thinking about a possible title match, Isaza maintains that her focus is on her match-up, and any talk of another fight will happen after September 22.

“I’m always step by step,” Isaza said. “I don’t want to rush myself. I really don’t try to force myself to think about what’s next. I focus on what I’m doing right now and doing it right. My goal right now is Linsey, and whatever comes after it, can come whenever.”

