Ryan Janes Stages Unreal Comeback! (TUF 26 Finale Fight Highlights)

Ryan Janes, the biggest underdog on the card gets the huge comeback win over Andrew Sanchez! https://t.co/bahcmqyqGD — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2017

Check out highlights from Ryan Janes’ unreal comeback against Andrew Sanchez at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fight holds the second of back-to-back events on Saturday, Dec. 2, when UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 takes place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Max Holloway puts his featherweight championship on the line in a rematch against the main he defeated in his last bout, Jose Aldo, in the UFC 218 main event.

