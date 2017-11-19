               

Ryan Benoit Shows Off Broken Hand Following Spectacular Head Kick KO Win (PHOTO)

November 19, 2017
Ryan Benoit landed a spectacular third round head kick knockout to finish Ashkan Mokhtarian in the featured prelim at UFC Fight Night in Sydney, Australia after suffering a broken hand earlier in the fight.

Benoit battled it out with Mokhtarian with less than all his weapons after breaking his right hand in the fight.

Benoit’s management team at KO Reps shared the photo with MMAWeekly following the fight.

While Benoit will have to take some time off to allow the broken hand to heal, it will certainly be a lot easier to relax following a jaw-dropping knockout like the one he landed on Saturday night.

