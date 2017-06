Ryan Bader: ‘I’m On Another Level Right Now’ (Bellator NYC Video)

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Ryan Bader shares his thoughts on his upcoming title fight against Bellator MMA light heavyweight champion Phil Davis at Bellator 180 in New York City.

