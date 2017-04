Ryan Bader Gets His Bellator On!

Ryan Bader’s first Bellator fight was announced on Friday night. He will square off with King Mo Lawal in the Bellator 180 main event on June 24 at Madison Square Garden.

Preparing for a run toward the Bellator belt, Bader did his first photo shoot with his new employer. How do you think he looks in Bellator red, white, and blue?

TRENDING > Jon Jones Clears Probation, Remains Unable to Return to UFC

Getting those @bellatormma photos done! A post shared by Ryan Bader (@ryanbader) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT