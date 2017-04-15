Russia Made A ‘FEDOR’ Robot And It Can Shoot Guns

We’re screwed.

Russian-American relations haven’t exactly been the greatest lately. Without getting too much into politics, things are kinda tense right now because of bombs, spies, hacking and leaders who can’t stop tweeting. It’s been quite the sh-t show.

And just when we all thought there can’t be anything more to fear, here comes a something new. The Russians are making something that sounds straight up like the Terminator. Even worse, it shares a name with MMA’s greatest heavyweight of all time, Fedor Emelianenko.

FEDOR, or Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research, is a humanoid project being developed by Android Technics and the Advanced Research Fund. According to Russia Beyond the Headlines, it’s being done under a technical assignment from Russia’s Emergencies’ Ministry. The thing can drive a car, weld metal, and even use a power drill. But what’s likely the craziest thing is FEDOR recently learned to pack heat and shoot a guns.

To the footage!

Skynet is real.

The people developing this thing are trying to give it decision-making capabilities. So, if it decides to go back in time and kill John Conner, it probably will make that call all on its own.

Given its name, we hope at least FEDOR decides to take up MMA and sambo for our entertainment prior to making slaves out of the human race. Fingers crossed.