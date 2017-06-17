Russell Doane’s Blistering KO’s Kwan Ho Kwak (UFC Singapore Fight Highlights)

And thats it! @RussellDoane135 gets the huge KO in the first round at #UFCSingapore https://t.co/bnnVtMGAJe pic.twitter.com/uRrOL796m2
— UFC (@ufc) June 17, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out Russell Doane’s blistering knockout of Kwan Ho Kwak at UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia on Saturday in Singapore.
