Russell Doane’s Blistering KO’s Kwan Ho Kwak (UFC Singapore Fight Highlights)



(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Russell Doane’s blistering knockout of Kwan Ho Kwak at UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia on Saturday in Singapore.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram