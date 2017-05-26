Roy Nelson Signs with Bellator MMA

Roy “Big Country” Nelson has signed a deal with Bellator MMA. MMAFighting first reported the news and Nelson later confirmed it via Twitter.

@Tank2526 not going anywhere just wanted to work with @scottcoker — Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) May 26, 2017

The 40-year-old Nelson’s UFC contract expired following his unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkov on April 15. His Bellator contract is reportedly a multi-fight deal.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg May Be Facing Felony Charges; Angela Magana Intends to Sue

Nelson won the tenth season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2009. During the season he defeated Kevin “Kimbo Slice” Ferguson in the most watched fight in the history of the reality series. He fought 19 times in the Octagon with wins over Stefan Struve, Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic, Matt Mitrione, Cheick Kongo, and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira.

Nelson amassed a 9-10 record in the UFC, but was a fan favorite. He has lost seven of his last ten fights and hopes to rejuvenate his career in Bellator.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram