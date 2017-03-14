HOT OFF THE WIRE
Roy Nelson Returns from Suspension Opposite Alexander Volkov

March 14, 2017
1 Comment

Roy Nelson returns from suspension to face former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov.

Nelson and Volkov will meet at UFC on FOX 24 on April 15 in Kansas City. UFC officials confirmed the fight to Fox on Tuesday.

Roy Nelson UFC Fight Night 90Nelson (22-13) hasn’t fought since he knocked out Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva in Brazil in September. Nelson is friends with Silva. He felt like he had to punish his friend more than was required due to referee John McCarthy being slow to stop the fight. He lashed out at McCarthy after the fight, giving him a shove with his foot. That resulted in a nine-month suspension, which he was eventually able to reduce to six months.

Volkov (27-6) is on a three-fight winning streak. After leaving Bellator in 2015 following back-to-back losses, Volkov won the M-1 Global heavyweight championship in his next fight, defended it once, then signed with the UFC. He won a split decision over Timothy Johnson in his Octagon debut in November.

The UFC on FOX 24 main event features flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson gunning for a record-tying tenth defense of his title when he faces Wilson Reis.

