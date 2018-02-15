Roy Nelson Pushes the Limit at Bellator 194 Weigh-in; Heather Hardy Misses Weight

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Watch the Bellator 194: Mitrione vs. Nelson 2 official weigh-in from Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Bellator 194 main event features two former UFC heavyweights throwing down in the second bout of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament. Roy Nelson rematches Matt Mitrione with the winner moving on to the next round. They first fought more than five years ago with Nelson stopping Mitrione in the first three minutes of the opening round.

The only fighter to miss weight was Heather Hardy, who was 0.25 pounds above the 126-pound limit for her flyweight showdown with fellow pugilist Ana Julaton. She was fined 20-percent of her fight purse, but the fight will go on as planned.

Bellator 194: Nelson vs. Mitrione Weigh-in Results