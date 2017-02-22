HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredRoy Jones Jr. vs. Anderson Silva? Boxer Wants to Co-Main Event Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

hot-sauce-featuredWatch: Derrick Lewis Makes Pass at Ronda Rousey After Knocking Out Her Boyfriend

hot-sauce-featuredDerrick Lewis Goes Beast Mode in the Fight and After; Twitter Melts Down!

hot-sauce-featuredFighter Tries Showboating, Pays the Price and Gets Headkick KO’d

Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anderson Silva? Boxer Wants to Co-Main Event Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

February 22, 2017
3 Comments

The fight game is full of speculation. There are always rumors flying around about Fighter A getting booked to take on Fighter B at the XYZ Arena on some TBD date. This is largely why people won’t shut up about Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. Talk builds interest.

And it isn’t only random trolls on Twitter talking about this. Even popular personalities in the fight game are chatting up this fight. Take Roy Jones Jr. for example, who took the talk a step further, suggesting he should be featured in the co-main event to McGregor-Mayweather against none other than former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva

The fellas at FightHype.com caught up with Roy recently and he, point blank, said that if he’s booked against Andy, “you got yourself a good daggone fight card.”

Shout out to the cameraman who followed that up with “Oh, that’s awesome” as an immediate reaction. To the footage!

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Related Article

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 193 scrum

It’s Official: Joanna Jedrzejczyk to De...

Feb 23, 20172 Comments32 Views

It's not surprising, but it is official. UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will next be defending her title at UFC 211 in Dallas.

Junior dos Santos

Impending Fatherhood Has Ju...

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will soon

Feb 23, 2017
UFC 2015 Revised Logo on Red 750

UFC Reveals Return to Singa...

The UFC announced its first 2017 event in Asia

Feb 23, 2017

Justin Harrington Plans to ...

Justin Harrington takes on one time training partner Justin

Feb 22, 2017
  • BigE

    Talk builds interest, but they are talking this fight to death. Just get it done – there’s plenty of money to be made by everyone.

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    Thats a money fight

    • aFriendlyAgenda

      Roy Jones junior has a right to perform his trick

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA