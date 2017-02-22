Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anderson Silva? Boxer Wants to Co-Main Event Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

The fight game is full of speculation. There are always rumors flying around about Fighter A getting booked to take on Fighter B at the XYZ Arena on some TBD date. This is largely why people won’t shut up about Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. Talk builds interest.

And it isn’t only random trolls on Twitter talking about this. Even popular personalities in the fight game are chatting up this fight. Take Roy Jones Jr. for example, who took the talk a step further, suggesting he should be featured in the co-main event to McGregor-Mayweather against none other than former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

The fellas at FightHype.com caught up with Roy recently and he, point blank, said that if he’s booked against Andy, “you got yourself a good daggone fight card.”

Shout out to the cameraman who followed that up with “Oh, that’s awesome” as an immediate reaction. To the footage!