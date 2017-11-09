Roxanne Modafferi’s First-Round Finish of Emily Whitmire (TUF 26 Fight Highlights)

(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)

Top seed on The Ultimate Fighter 26 Roxanne Modafferi advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament with a first-round finish of Emily Whitmire.

