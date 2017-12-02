Roxanne Modafferi Still Smiling, Even After Disappointing Defeat (TUF 26 Finale Post)

If there is anyone that you cannot help but like, it’s MMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi. Even though she rained down the elbows of Roxie doom, she came up short against Nicco Montano in her quest for the UFC flyweight championship, but somehow, Modafferi continued to stay positive, as difficult as it was, smiling and cracking jokes with reporters at her post-fight scrum.

