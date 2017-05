Roxanne Modafferi and Lauren Murphy Grapple at TUF 26 Tryouts

(Courtesy of MMAFighting.com)

Check out the grappling round between Roxanne Modafferi and Lauren Murphy during The Ultimate Fighter 26 tryouts. Tryouts began on May 23 and features 125-people female fighters competing to be crowned the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion. For those ladies that make the cut, filming will begin in July with the show premiering on FS1 later in the year.

