Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson: UFC on FOX 24 Road to the Octagon

April 10, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

The co-main event of UFC on FOX 24 features a pair of the women’s strawweight division’s most dynamic stars colliding as Rose Namajunas and Michelle Waterson face off in a crucial 115-pound title eliminator contest. In Colorado, former Ultimate Fighter finalist Namajunas summons strength from her mother and brother, as they seek to leave a difficult past behind and rise to new heights. In Albuquerque, former Invicta FC champion Michelle “The Karate Hottie” Waterson trains alongside her husband, a former top boxer in the U.S. Air Force, as she balances family with her decade-long dream of becoming UFC champion.

