Rose Namajunas vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2: UFC 223 Countdown

(Courtesy of UFC)

Heading into UFC 217 as the challenger, there was little doubt that Rose Namajunas had the skill set to defeat any strawweight in the world, including the champion at the time, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. What no one knew was Namajunas had the ability to dismantle Jedrzejczyk with her striking.

Namajunas put Jedrzejczyk away in the first round by way of knockout and captured the UFC women’s 115-pound title. Jedrzejczyk was on the verge of matching Ronda Rousey‘s record for the most consecutive title defense for a female UFC fighter. She was previously unbeaten. She was granted an immediate rematch.

Go inside their lives and gyms as they ready for UFC 223 on Saturday.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 223: Holloway vs. Khabib live results and fight stats.

The last-minute revamp of the main event pits UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway against top lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship. Holloway has the opportunity to become only the second fighter in UFC history to hold championships in two divisions simultaneously. 

In the UFC 223 co-main event, strawweight champion Rose Namajunas attempts to defend her belt from the woman she took it from, Polish fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

               

