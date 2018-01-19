Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2 Set as Co-Main Event for UFC 223

Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will face a familiar foe in her first title defense as she will meet Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a rematch at UFC 223 in Brooklyn on April 7.

UFC president Dana White announced the matchup on Friday.

Namajunas will look to go 2-0 against Jedrzejczyk after defeating her last November to win the title in a stunning upset as she knocked the former strawweight queen with an impressive striking display in the opening round.

As for Jedrzejczyk, she returned home to Poland after the first loss of her career to regroup but it appears she’s ready to return to action with plans to begin her training camp as early as next week with American Top Team in Florida.

Namajunes vs. Jedrzejczyk 2 will serve as the co-main event for UFC 223 with interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson taking on Khabib Nurmagomedov in the headline spot.