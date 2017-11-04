               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Chokes Out Michael Bisping to Become Middleweight Champion at UFC 217

TJ Dillashaw

featuredTJ Dillashaw Earns Title Back with KO Win Over Cody Garbrandt (UFC 217 Results)

UFC 217 Bisping vs St-Pierre Post Press Conference

featuredUFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Post-Fight Press Conference LIVE Stream

Rose Namajunas at Grudge

featuredRose Namajunas Shocks the World, Takes Out Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217

Rose Namajunas Shocks the World, Takes Out Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217

November 4, 2017
NoNo Comments

Rose Namajunas shocked the world at UFC 217 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, utterly destroying previously unbeaten strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

She was the recipient of Jedrzejczyk’s verbal abuse all week long, but it was Namajunas who unleashed the physical abuse that did the job when it came time to back those words up.

Though she may have looked vulnerable at times during the verbal battles in the lead-up to the fight, Namajunas showed her confidence from the opening bell on Saturday, immediately meeting Jedrzejczyk at the center of the Octagon.

Jedrzejczyk got the better of a couple early exchanges, landing punches in flurries, but she never hurt Namajunas. 

A little over a minute and a half into the fight, Namajunas dropped Jedrzejczyk to the ground, somewhere she’s not accustomed to being. Though Namajunas followed her down, she couldn’t keep the champion there, and the fight was quickly back on the feet.

RELATED > UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats

Her confidence riding high, Namajuas kept after Jedrzejczyk, catching her with a left hand that again put her on the canvas. This time, however, Namajuas followed and unloaded with jackhammer left hands to the head, not stopping until Jedrzejczyk tapped to the strikes. 

Overcome with emotion, tears streaming down her face after the fight, the UFC strawweight title in her grasp, Namajunas remained humble. 

“There’s so much crap going on the media, the news, I just want to try and use martial arts to change things,” Namajunas said after the fight. “This don’t mean nothing man, let’s just be good to each other. I know we fight, but this is entertainment.”

Jedrzejczyk was headed into the history books if she had won the fight. She would have tied Ronda Rousey’s record for most women’s UFC title defenses. That would have been special, but Namajunas upset those plans, proving that she had grown immensely since her first title shot coming off of The Ultimate Fighter three years ago.

Despite her achievement, Namajunas refused to put herself above anyone else.

“I feel like a normal person man,” she responded when interviewer Joe Rogan asked how she felt after claiming the title. “I’m just regular. I ain’t nothing special.”

She may be regular, she may be humble, but there is definitely something special about Rose Namajunas whether she wants to admit it or not.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA