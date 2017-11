Rose Namajunas Shocks The World and Electrifies Twitter

Rose Namajunas shocked the world on Saturday when she knocked out women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden in New York City. Following the upset win, fighters reacted to the belt changing hands.

Thug Rose !!!!!!!!!! Congrats champ @joannamma head up!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 5, 2017

Insane !! — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) November 5, 2017

Damn, congrats to Rose! Looked great in there — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) November 5, 2017

Thug Rose my gosh. — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 5, 2017

Fake news — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) November 5, 2017

Thug Rose! — Joe Lauzon (@JoeLauzon) November 5, 2017

I really like Joana but she was too cocky. Congrats Rose #UFC217 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 5, 2017

haters gonna say I didn’t bet it #UFC217 pic.twitter.com/QHMMPhCPEA — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 5, 2017

Congrats @rosenamajunas I called it I knew you would be champ after the Watterson fight! My hats… https://t.co/SaNsJyRAIW — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 5, 2017

Thug Rose is a beast! Awesome to see Rose fight her way from the bottom to the top and become the #TheNEW… @UFC champ! #UFC217 — Johnny Hollywood (@HollywoodCase) November 5, 2017

AMERICA!!! THUG Is my hero — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) November 5, 2017

Congratulations @rosenamajunas you took it to the champ and overcame everything! Sick finish! #andnew — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) November 5, 2017

Hahaha your welcome rose hahah that jinx was all me — Randa Markos (@randamma) November 5, 2017

Wow!! Congratulations @rosenamajunas! But damn, late stoppage by the ref! Rose had to stop her self. @joannamma you will be back ! @ufc — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 5, 2017

Joanna still one of the best though. And now it’s Rose’s time. #UFC217 — Andre Soukhamthath (@AndreSoukMMA) November 5, 2017

Wow!!! Bet no one saw that coming. Shittttttt!!!! #ufc217 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 5, 2017

Rose with an unbelievable performance

Happy to see her win that title!

That’s a champion right there — TJ Grant (@TJ_Grant) November 5, 2017

Yo man @rosenamajunas story is crazy and now she’s the world champ of @ufc. That’s fucking amazing #UFC217 — Andre Soukhamthath (@AndreSoukMMA) November 5, 2017

OOOOOHHHH WOW!! Unbelievable — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 5, 2017

That’s why I thought Rose got it

Por esse msm motivo achei q a arise ganharia @canalCombate #ufc217 #ufc217nocombate pic.twitter.com/5AcvKAhcyj — GILBERT BURNS (@GilbertDurinho) November 5, 2017

#andNEW So AMAZING!!!! Joanna tapped! Damn, I should have made that bet on Rose yesterday!!!! https://t.co/Z0N4bWE91M — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) November 5, 2017

Congrats @rosenamajunas on winning and beating one of the best fighters of all time. @HypeOrDie has called it for years now. You 2R amazing. — Bryan Caraway (@BryanCaraway) November 5, 2017

Congrats baby girl. I called it @rosenamajunas — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 5, 2017

With all that talk about being mentally weak.. Rose never tapped to strikes soooo #ufc217 #andnew — Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) November 5, 2017

On any given day. #UFC217ِ — Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) November 5, 2017

OMG SHOCK THE WORLD — Leonardo Santos (@LeoSantosbjj) November 5, 2017

Who doesn’t love @rosenamajunas such a humble person. Still got mad love for Joanna. Can’t wait for the rematch already! — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) November 5, 2017

Wow!!! That just happened!!! Beautiful hook! #ufc217 — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) November 5, 2017

Parabéns @rosenamajunas agora a categoria vai andar #UFC2017NoCombate — Jessica Andrade UFC (@jessicammapro) November 5, 2017

