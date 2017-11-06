               

Rose Namajunas’ Rough Week Leads to Unbelievable Upset

November 6, 2017
Rose Namajunas toppled the previously unbeaten queen of the UFC on Saturday, doing what no one thought she could. She took out Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 to capture the strawweight championship that had eluded her three years ago.

Namajunas not only beat Jedrzejczyk, she beat her at her own game. Namajunas stood toe to toe with the champ, dropping her to the canvas and finishing her off with punches inside the first round.

She had to endure a lot of abuse along the way.

Jedrzejczyk used Namajunas and her history of mental health struggles as a punching bag in the lead-up to the fight. It was a long, rough week, but Namajunas endured, and it paid off mightily.

