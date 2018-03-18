Rose Namajunas on Giving Joanna Jedrzejczyk an Immediate Rematch at UFC 223

In an exclusive interview with MMAWeekly.com, Rose Namajunas revealed her thoughts on whether or not Joanna Jedrzejczyk deserved an immediate rematch.

Namajunas was a heavyweight underdog coming into her UFC 217 challenge of then-strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and for good reason. Leading up to their fight, Jedrzejczyk was 14-0, including five consecutive UFC title defenses. Had she defeated Namajunas, Jedrzejczyk would have tied Ronda Rousey’s record for most UFC title defenses by a woman.

By comparison, Namajunas had emerged from The Ultimate Fighter as a contender for the inaugural strawweight title, but failed to defeat Carla Esparza for the belt. She bounced back to win three consecutive fights before being derailed by Karolina Kowalkiewicz. But there she was, two fight later, challenging for the belt.

Though that would appear enough to warrant an immediate rematch for Jedrzejczyk, what about the fact that Namajunas didn’t squeak by, she finished Jedrzejczyk three minutes and three seconds into the fight?

So what does Namajunas, the champ, think about giving Jedrzejczyk an immediate crack at winning the belt back?