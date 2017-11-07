Rose Namajunas is ‘Sick of All the Hate’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Rose Namajunas isn’t happy with the current state of affairs with all the negativity surrounding the promotion of MMA.

“I’m sick of all the hate and anger,” Namajunas said at the UFC 217 post-fight press conference. “Martial arts is about honor and respect.”

She is looking to be an example not only in the world of mixed martial arts, but in the world in general, which she feels has become overly negative.

TRENDING > Robert Whittaker Doesn’t Sound All That Impressed by Georges St-Pierre’s Performance

“Everywhere you look is just negative… I’m just trying to be that positive light.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram