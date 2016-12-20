HOT OFF THE WIRE
MICHELLE WATERSON ROSE NAMAJUNAS BOOK IT

hot-sauce-featuredRose Namajunas is Down to Fight Michelle Waterson and We Ain’t Mad About It

Conor-McGregor-vs-Floyd-Mayweather-vs-Nate-Diaz

hot-sauce-featuredFacetime Buddies Nate Diaz and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Bash Conor McGregor

bernard hopkins ko

hot-sauce-featuredWATCH: Bernard Hopkins Gets Knocked Outside of the Ring in Last Career Fight

MICHELLE WATERSON JIU JITSU HOTTIE

hot-sauce-featuredHOT TWEETS: UFC Fighters React to Michelle Waterson’s Finish of Paige VanZant at UFC on FOX 22

Rose Namajunas is Down to Fight Michelle Waterson and We Ain’t Mad About It

December 20, 2016
6 Comments

If newly crowned MMA overlords WME/IMG want to take an opportunity to make UFC fans happy, they’ll make this happen.

Michelle Waterson put on a great performance at UFC on FOX 22 last Saturday in Sacramento, Calif., beating UFC darling Paige VanZant in the main event of that card. Following the show, Michelle didn’t exactly have anyone to call out, instead going to the ol’ “I’ll fight anyone the UFC wants” routine mistakenly practiced by fighters. Fail.

Luckily social media exists and fans can make their voices heard. Rose Namajunas is hearing you all and says she’s down to trade shots with the “Karate Hottie.”

Yes, please. 

Waterson fought for the first time in 17 months at UFC on FOX 22. She showed her solid grappling in the fight by applying the rear-naked choke for the win, but not before showing off her ability to control distance with sidekicks. 

Namajunas last scraped at UFC 201 in a split decision loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz in that card’s Fight of the Night. Also, someone named “Thug Rose” should be someone you want to watch fight if you’re into that kind of thing.

Book it. 

Follow Erik Fontanez on Twitter: @LordFonzz

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Related Article

Demetrious Johnson

UFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sideli...

Dec 22, 20161 Comment72 Views

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson won't require surgery for a recent knee injury, but he will be out of action for the next several months.

CainVelasquezDSC_6388UFN14 750x370

Joe Rogan Lists Cain Velasq...

Joe Rogan counts down the Ultimate 8 performances from

Dec 21, 2016
UFC 206 Special Presentation on FOX

UFC 206 Airs for Free on Bi...

In a surprise move, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is

Dec 21, 2016
Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

Jose Aldo and Max Holloway ...

Jose Aldo and Max Holloway are butting heads over

Dec 21, 2016
  • himmler adams

    Does Rose still have that goofy loser Pat Berry in her corner? If so bet on the hottie to choke out the fADED rOSE.

  • IdDoKarateHottie

    Rose needs to let her hair grow back. She used to be so hot with it. My money would still go to the Karate Hottie! She’s got the looks and the skills! Polish her up and she’ll be champ soon.

    • himmler adams

      butch namajunas with that hairdo

  • BillyHoWCR

    That would surely be a step down from Waterson’s last fight. More of an undercard fight in my eyes for sure.

    • labuyu1

      Namajunas dominated/beat up Van Zant badly when they fought. Namajunas is a big step up for Waterston. I gotta go with Namajunas.

  • renny

    Yawn. I can’t wait until Black women take over this sport so that they can beat everyone’s azzez.. The same way Black men dominate boxing will be the same way Black women will dominate this sport.

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA