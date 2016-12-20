Rose Namajunas is Down to Fight Michelle Waterson and We Ain’t Mad About It

If newly crowned MMA overlords WME/IMG want to take an opportunity to make UFC fans happy, they’ll make this happen.

Michelle Waterson put on a great performance at UFC on FOX 22 last Saturday in Sacramento, Calif., beating UFC darling Paige VanZant in the main event of that card. Following the show, Michelle didn’t exactly have anyone to call out, instead going to the ol’ “I’ll fight anyone the UFC wants” routine mistakenly practiced by fighters. Fail.

Luckily social media exists and fans can make their voices heard. Rose Namajunas is hearing you all and says she’s down to trade shots with the “Karate Hottie.”

Yes, please.

First off I want to congratulate @karatehottiemma on a SPECTACULAR performance! You showed tremendous growth and hunger as a fighter/mother/wife/cool person since knowing you so hats off to you! Secondly I want to acknowledge the messages I've been getting from my fans that this is the next matchup y'all want to see! Me too! Make it happen @danawhite @ufc A photo posted by Rose Namajunas (@rosenamajunas) on Dec 18, 2016 at 12:03pm PST

Waterson fought for the first time in 17 months at UFC on FOX 22. She showed her solid grappling in the fight by applying the rear-naked choke for the win, but not before showing off her ability to control distance with sidekicks.

Namajunas last scraped at UFC 201 in a split decision loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz in that card’s Fight of the Night. Also, someone named “Thug Rose” should be someone you want to watch fight if you’re into that kind of thing.

Book it.